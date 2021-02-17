Titan Capital Management LLC CA Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 11.1% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. 595,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,773,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.