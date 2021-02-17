Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Down 6.4%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 3,282,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,266,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $263.66 million, a PE ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
