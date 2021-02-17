Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Down 6.4%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 3,282,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,266,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $263.66 million, a PE ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

