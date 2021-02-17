Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 1,251,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,023,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

