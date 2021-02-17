Tivity Health (TVTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tivity Health to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

