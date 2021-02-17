Tixl Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00315457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00068951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00082060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00453928 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00172485 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

Tixl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

