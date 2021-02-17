TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.58 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). TMT Investments shares last traded at GBX 6.24 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,857 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 million and a P/E ratio of 821.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.40.

In other news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,700 shares of TMT Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.84), for a total transaction of £30,710 ($40,122.81).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

