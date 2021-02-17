TokenPay (TPAY) Hits Market Cap of $840,921.41

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $840,921.41 and approximately $131,063.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,221.76 or 1.00095924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00115485 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003333 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,980,514 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

