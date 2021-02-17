Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 101,033 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 414.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

