Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 123,974 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,974 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,374,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

CMCSA opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

