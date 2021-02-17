Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 163,841 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,081.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,841 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

