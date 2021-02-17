Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 170,592 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1,345.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,592 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.