Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 49,951 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 567.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,951 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 72,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22. The company has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

