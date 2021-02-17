Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 604.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,066 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.