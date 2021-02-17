Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 196.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.