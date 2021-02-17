Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 136,424 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2,178.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,424 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

