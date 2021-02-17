Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 153,425 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5,109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of V opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

