Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 19,859 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average of $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

