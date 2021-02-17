Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 58,968 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.