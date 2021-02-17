Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 68,691 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

