Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12,204.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,233 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,490,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

