Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

XOM stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.