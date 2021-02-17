Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 553.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

