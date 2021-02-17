Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $332.69 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.29 and a 200 day moving average of $302.21.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

