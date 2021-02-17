Tompkins Financial Corp Has $16.47 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 127.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VEA opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

