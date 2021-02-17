Tompkins Financial Corp Has $16.95 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13,337.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

