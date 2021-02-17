Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 964.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,028 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

