Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1,425.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,912 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 243,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $216.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.23.

