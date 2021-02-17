Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.59 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 157,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.