Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.90 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 876.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.