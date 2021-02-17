Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.53 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $231.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

