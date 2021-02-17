Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,493.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

