Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 130.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average of $186.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

