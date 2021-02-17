Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 155.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $605.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $374.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

