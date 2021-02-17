Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $7.16 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,000. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,692,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $75.40.

