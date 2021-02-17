Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 11,749 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $255.12 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

