Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 270,388 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,388 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

