Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 32,480 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11,010.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.69 and a 200 day moving average of $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

