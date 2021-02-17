Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 106,439 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $223.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

