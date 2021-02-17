Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $359.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.68 and a 200 day moving average of $326.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.