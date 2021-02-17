Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $6.13 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.