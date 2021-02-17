Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 629,689 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,136.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 425,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 406,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after buying an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41.

