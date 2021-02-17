Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Down 13.8%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s share price traded down 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $3.18. 7,533,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 8,930,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Top Ships alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.