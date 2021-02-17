TOP (TOP) Hits Market Cap of $22.41 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. TOP has a market cap of $22.41 million and $3.26 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 141.5% against the dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.00859172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027950 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.80 or 0.04920933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00016036 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars.

