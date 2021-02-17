TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as high as C$3.04. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 909,598 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$656.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky purchased 35,715 shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$101,394.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,051,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,985,404.39. Also, Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,340,017.50.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

