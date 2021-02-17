Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Down 14.2%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price traded down 14.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.68. 51,459,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 33,805,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

In related news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

