Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Feb 17th, 2021


Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

TORXF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

