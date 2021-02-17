Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

TORXF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

