Tornado Cash Reaches Market Cap of $87.31 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $87.31 million and $9.57 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $320.16 or 0.00622042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00313239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00072552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00085486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.89 or 0.00442758 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00176534 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,717 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

Tornado Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

