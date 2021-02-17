Tornado (TCORE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $825,623.38 and approximately $1.59 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar. One Tornado token can now be bought for about $137.60 or 0.00268590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00286379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00081781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00074604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00083551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.67 or 0.00436582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00177952 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

