Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.43.

Several research analysts have commented on TMTNF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $74.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

