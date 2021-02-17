Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$96.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities to C$96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

TSE:TIH traded down C$1.61 on Wednesday, hitting C$89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$94.86.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,653,240. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,335. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,476 shares of company stock worth $1,681,274.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.